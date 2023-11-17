Terrible Towel Tales: ‘Bottom line is winning’ to Matt Canada

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

“I work for the greatest organization in sports, and all we care about in Pittsburgh is winning,” Canada told OutKick’s Dan Dakich on Thursday. “We find ways to win, and our guys are doing that. We certainly want to play better every week, we want to score more points every week, we’re going to do all those things every week. There’s always things we can do better… but bottom line is winning, and we’re fortunate to be in a situation where the [team owner] Rooney family cares about winning, [head coach] Mike Tomlin cares about winning, and that’s what our players care about, so that’s all I’m worried about.”

Steelers legend Hines Ward took a shot at Canada earlier this month, saying the team doesn’t “really have an identity” with him at the helm.

“Do they want to be a run team? Do they want to be a pass team? Do they want to be a balanced team?” he told Fox News Digital. “I think fans sometimes get frustrated because it shouldn’t be that hard to score points.”