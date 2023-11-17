Terrible Towel Tales: ‘Bottom line is winning’ to Matt Canada

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada shrugs off criticism: ‘Bottom line is winning’ | Ryan Morik, Fox News
“I work for the greatest organization in sports, and all we care about in Pittsburgh is winning,” Canada told OutKick’s Dan Dakich on Thursday. “We find ways to win, and our guys are doing that. We certainly want to play better every week, we want to score more points every week, we’re going to do all those things every week. There’s always things we can do better… but bottom line is winning, and we’re fortunate to be in a situation where the [team owner] Rooney family cares about winning, [head coach] Mike Tomlin cares about winning, and that’s what our players care about, so that’s all I’m worried about.”
Steelers legend Hines Ward took a shot at Canada earlier this month, saying the team doesn’t “really have an identity” with him at the helm.
“Do they want to be a run team? Do they want to be a pass team? Do they want to be a balanced team?” he told Fox News Digital. “I think fans sometimes get frustrated because it shouldn’t be that hard to score points.”
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Changes Tone About Kenny Pickett | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach took the podium for his Week 11 press conference and, unlike last week, had a more realistic tone to his answers about Kenny Pickett. “Certainly,” the Steelers need more from the QB.
Meanwhile, Tomlin says the team knows who they will replace Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb with, and it’s not Anthony Barr. Despite some fans wanting the team to go outside of the roster, the Steelers are staying in-house and have their replacements in mind for this week’s game.
Steelers ST coach Danny Smith needs surgery to repair torn rotator cuff after sideline collision | Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports
An NFL sideline can be a dangerous place for players and coaches — just ask Pittsburgh Steelers special team coach Danny Smith.
The 70-year-old Smith will need surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff after he was on the wrong end of a hit after Steelers safety Damontae Kazee was pushed into him by Green Bay Packers lineman Zach Tom at the end of the Steelers’ 23-19 win Sunday.
Loading comments...