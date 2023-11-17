NFL investigating Bengals for not reporting potential injury for QB Joe Burrow

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 in an enormous week 11 AFC North clash, and added insult to injury, as Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow left the game due to what is now being called a right wrist sprain.

This is a significant blow to Cincinnati’s playoff hopes, as they fell to 5-5 on the season, and potentially lost their quarterback for multiple weeks.

But that isn’t the only possible blow.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the league is now looking into why Burrow wasn’t listed on the Bengals injury report leading up to the AFC North battle. Check out the video below of Burrow wearing a brace pre-game in Baltimore:

The NFL is looking into why Joe Burrow wasn’t on the injury report, as is routine in instances involving compliance with the injury report policy. https://t.co/3Tjuk4taRH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 17, 2023

The NFL requires teams to report injuries so that teams are on a level playing field in terms of strategy. If found liable, the Bengals could be heavily fined. Cincinnati Head Coach Zac Taylor denied that he knew of a pre-existing injury for Burrow, saying he wasn’t aware of it before the game.

Zac Taylor calls it a sprained wrist for Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/Opw3Dzd4eb — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 17, 2023

Taylor was also asked if he had prior knowledge of an injury.

“That was the first I saw anything about it,” Taylor replied.

The Bengals’ next game will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 12, in Cincinnati. At this point, there is nothing definitive in regard to Burrow’s availability, but you can safely assume it’s very much in question.

...Much like the Bengals' pre-existing knowledge of a Burrow injury.