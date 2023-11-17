Cam Heyward to the Steelers’ doubters: ‘Screw you’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-3 and in possession of the top Wildcard spot in the AFC playoff picture. That said, it’s evident that most doubt their ability to go very far if they do get into the playoffs, and are waiting for the ceiling to cave in.

Cam Heyward was asked about those who think the Steelers’ record is all a ruse, and he didn’t hold back.

“Who are they judging? They’re not in this. Smoke and mirrors? Screw you, we work too hard for this. These guys dedicate their lives and we try to be a good defense. Smoke and mirrors? I think that’s a cloud of smoke.”

The Steelers play a Browns team that will be starting rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson this Sunday, so 7-3 could very well be in their future.