Bengals QB Joe Burrow OUT for season following injury vs. Ravens

The AFC North outlook is very different following yesterday’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a horrific injury, and NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that it will cost him the season.

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out for the year with a torn ligament, per coach Zac Taylor. He had his MRI this morning. Jake Browning, who finished last night, is his backup.

With Burrow out, Jake Browning is expected to be the team’s starter moving forward. In relief of Burrow, he completed 8 of 15 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati’s 34-20 loss against Baltimore.

The Bengals weren’t the only team to deal with a big injury, as Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was also ruled out for the year after it was revealed that he needed ankle surgery.

While injuries are the worst part of the NFL, this does affect the Steelers, potentially in a positive way for Pittsburgh’s playoff chances.

The Bengals are now 5-5, sitting 1.5 games behind the 6-3 Steelers, and without Burrow, their climb to the top of the AFC North standings (and Wild Card) only gets more difficult. The Bengals face the Steelers two times later this season on Nov. 26 in Cincinnati and Dec. 23 in Pittsburgh.