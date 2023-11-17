Friday Happy Hour: Week 11 edition

Grab a drink and join your fellow Steelers fans for an evening of chatter ahead of Week 11.
- There have been three significant season-ending injuries to the Ravens, Browns and Bengals in Week 11, including TE Mark Andrews and QBs Deshaun Watson and Joe Burrow, respectively. Beyond T.J. Watt, what player’s absence would derail the Steelers’ playoff hopes in 2023 if they were to miss time for any reason? *knock on wood*
- Give your prediction for the Steelers-Browns score in Week 11. The over/under on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 33 points; how often do you see that low a point total?!
- T.J. Watt’s home-crowd doppelganger popped up on the TV in Week 11 (see photo above). Do you don any specific costume/outfit/etc. when watching or attending Steelers games? Bonus points if you share a photo.
- What is your favorite way to unwind at the end of a stressful day? For some reason, I’ve been watching cake-decorating videos on my phone to unwind lately. They’re positively mesmerizing!
- Who is your favorite NON-STEELER to watch play football in 2023? Regardless of how their play could impact the Burgh, whose play on the football makes you appreciate how they play the game?
