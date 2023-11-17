3 starters out for Steelers in Week 11 vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without three of their starters on defense in Week 11’s game against the Cleveland Browns, including top safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal, managing hamstring and rib injuries, respectively. Though never ideal to be without top options in the secondary, the Steelers will catch some small break in terms of timing, with the Browns having just announced Deshaun Watson out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Also out against the Browns will be DT Montravius Adams, missing his second straight game with an ankle injury. In his absence, rookie DT Keeanu Benton notched his second career start in Week 10, totaling six tackles and two QB hits in the outing.

TE Pat Freiermuth is officially questionable to make his return from a hamstring injury that’s had him on IR since mid-October.