Steelers, LB Myles Jack interested in reunion

A familiar face may be looking to re-join the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Reunion? The #Steelers and LB Myles Jack have mutual interest in Jack joining the team’s practice squad now that he’s cleared waivers, sources say. With the injury to Kwon Alexander, and Jack un-retiring, worth keeping an eye on.

Jack, 28, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles just after the start of training camp, but retired two weeks later. But now, the seven-year veteran may be looking for another shot in the NFL, and he may look to return to the Steelers.

After being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he spent the first six years of his career there before being released in March of 2022. He went on to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Steelers after his release but was released after one year with the starting defense. Last season, Jack led the Steelers with 104 tackles, including three for a loss.

Jack could provide some linebacker depth for the Steelers, and given how the league is being bit by the injury bug, having a veteran around can’t hurt.