Steelers vs. Browns: How to watch on TV, mobile, live stream, odds and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the Cleveland Browns for their second and final matchup of the 2023 NFL season in Week 11 — a critical game for each team looking to remain competitive in a wide-open AFC North. With a victory over the Bengals on Thursday Night Football to open up the week, the Ravens will continue to grasp their lead in the division regardless of the outcome, but regardless, as these teams both sit 6-3 in one of the league’s highest divisions, this game will matter more than most come end of season.

The Steelers enter this game as 1.5-point road underdogs, having gone 1-3-1 against the Browns on the road over past five seasons. Though the Browns have lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending shoulder injury, their defense may just be enough to keep them in the conversation for a division win (and the playoff berth that stems from it) in the 2023 season.

Here’s all you need to know on how to watch the second AFC North showdown of the week, featuring Steelers-Browns in Week 11.

How to watch Steelers vs. Browns

Date: Sunday, November 19

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS app with valid cable login, Paramount+, NFL+ in local markets

DraftKings odds: Steelers +1.5, O/U 33

Steelers-Browns broadcast map via 506 sports

Steelers-Browns will air locally on CBS in jurisdictions indicated by the color red on the map below. A good portion of the East Coast and Upper Midwest will have the game airing locally.

In local markets, the Steelers-Browns game will air on CBS, also available to watch on the CBS app with a valid cable login for those within the broadcast map. For those outside of the area, the game will air on Paramount+ via their LIVE game options with a subscription for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Those who are in the viewing areas noted on the map above in red will be able to watch the game on the NFL+ even if they don’t have access to watch CBS. An NFL+ subscription, which allows users to watch live local and primetime games in the regular and postseasons, with additional access to watch NFL Network, is available for $6.99 per month or $49.99 annually.