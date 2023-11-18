Steelers work out former second-round pick at DB

The Steelers worked out veteran defensive back Eric Rowe on Friday, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Rowe was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The 6’1, 205-pound defensive back ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash coming out of Utah. Rowe played in all 16 games his rookie season for the Eagles as a cornerback, but was traded to the New England Patriots at the beginning of the 2016 season. Rowe played three seasons with the Patriots, where he played in both starting and reserve roles while also missing time with injury.

Rowe has spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he started playing some safety. Last year with Miami, Rowe appeared in 14 games, recording 56 total tackles, two sacks, and two passes defensed. He spent the 2023 offseason with the Carolina Panthers, but was cut from their practice squad in September.

Over his career, Rowe has amassed 382 total tackles, two sacks, six forced fumbles, 40 passes defensed, and five interceptions.

Rowe’s experience and versatility make him an interesting prospect for the Steelers. Pittsburgh could definitely be interested in more depth at the safety position, as both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal are missing the team’s Sunday matchup vs. the Browns due to injury.