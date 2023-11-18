Terrible Towel Tales: Myles Garrett says he’ll ‘throw the fridge’ at Steelers

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

There was no beating around the bush by Myles Garrett. Much like the way he attacks opposing quarterbacks, the Browns All-Pro defensive end attacked a question about whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers do more things to him to try to slow him down. “Uh, yeah,” Garrett said Friday. “They do.” Garrett will get another shot at the Steelers on Sunday when the two 6-3 teams meet in a critical AFC North showdown in Cleveland. It will be another opportunity for the pass rusher to add to what arguably has been his best season as a pro, this time against an opponent that has been a massive pain to him over the years.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be on the cornerback search this coming offseason as they look to add a piece next to Joey Porter Jr. for the future. And one publication believes the Kansas City Chiefs have an option that fits them well. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler ranked the top 25 upcoming free agents and the buzz and predictions surrounding them. With the Steelers looking for a splash trade with the Chicago Bears for Jaylon Johnson at the deadline, the ESPN insider believes they’ll be back in the mix for a talented veteran in free agency. For Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, the expectation is he’ll be with one of four teams, and the Steelers will be one of them.