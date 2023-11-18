 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pat Freiermuth activated, Keanu Neal placed on IR

Pat Freiermuth officially activated

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Steelers have officially activated tight end Pat Freiermuth from injured reserve. The third-year tight end has been out of action since Week 5 with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice this week, opening his 21-day activation window.

Pittsburgh also signed linebacker Mykal Walker to the active roster, as well as linebacker Tariq Carpenter and safety Trenton Thompson from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, safety Keanu Neal was placed on IR.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...