Pat Freiermuth activated, Keeanu Neal placed on IR

The Steelers have officially activated tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The third-year tight end has been out of action since Week 5 with a hamstring injury. He returned to practice this week, opening his 21-day activation window.

Pittsburgh also signed linebacker Mykal Walker to the active roster, as well as linebacker Tariq Carpenter and safety Trenton Thompson from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, safety Keeanu Neal was placed on IR.