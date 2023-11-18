Saturday Night Open Thread - Still counting

The in-laws stopped essentially unannounced and well it kind of messed with this canuck’s plans for the day. However, they are family and all my family know that the door is always open… but JHC a couple hours warning would be nice. Final fall cleanup will have to be completed tomorrow before 1pm. Not sure that Mrs Canuck will object now, lol.
Thankful that Michigan won a game that was far too close for comfort and now we are on to a yuge showdown next Saturday.
- Ben’s record against the browns in Cleveland still makes me laugh and marvel. Share a random sports stat that does the same for you.
- Muuuuth got reactivated today. Does his return mean that the middle of the field will become targeted again? And… what does his return to the active roster mean to the team?
- Saturday night… NHL? College football? Date night? Night with the ‘crew’? Flake out on the couch? Or…?
- Uggg, ‘muricans Black Friday is coming up which means the retail side of Christmas is upon us, sigh… What is the best Christmas gift you ever bought or received that was under $10?
- Saw a thing this week that asked for best line in music. Such a silly question. So after, “Counting all the assholes in the room… well, I’m definitely not alone”, what is the next best line?
