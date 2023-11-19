Steelers open as 1-point road favorites vs. Bengals for Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue their two-week tour through the AFC North in Week 12, traveling to face the Cincinnati Bengals for their first of two matchups in the 2023 regular season. The game kicks off from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday, November 26 at 1 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for the Steelers-Browns game in Week 12 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Bengals Week 12 odds

Point spread: Steelers -1

Over/under: 37

Moneyline odds: Steelers -115, Bengals -105

Prior to the 2023 NFL season kickoff, the Bengals were installed as 4.5-point favorites, with moneyline odds at -198. Meanwhile, the Steelers’ moneyline odds were at +164. Incredibly, despite an abysmal loss for Pittsburgh against the Deshaun Watson-less Browns, the odds re-opened with the Steelers as 1-point road favorites for Week 12 against the Bengals.

Like the Browns, who lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury, the Bengals have also lost their franchise quarterback. After the Bengals’ Week 11 loss to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the team announced that starting quarterback Joe Burrow would miss the remainder of the 2023 NFL season with a wrist injury. In his place, it will be QB Jake Browning moving forward. In limited snaps in Week 11, Browning completed 53.3% of pass attempts for 68 yards, a touchdown and zero interceptions, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. He added another 39 yards on the ground on five attempts.

