Best player prop bets for Steelers vs. Browns in Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Cleveland for their second and final head-to-head matchup of the 2023 season in Week 11. With the AFC North standings hanging in the balance and each of these teams sitting at 6-3 and injuries to two of the four stae, this

If you’re looking to get some skin in the game for Steelers-Browns in Week 11 (as if there wasn’t enough on the line in this game!), here are three player props to consider wagering, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

George Pickens OVER 35.5 receiving yards (-110)

The Pittsburgh Steelers passing game has had its ups and downs this season under Kenny Pickett, and this game against the Browns isn’t necessarily a great one to target for the passing game in particular, but the over/under for George Pickens’ receiving yards is too tantalizing to pass up given his big-play potential.

Pickens has hit the over on this line in six of nine games this season, including his first meeting against the Browns this season back in Week 2, where he posted 127 receiving yards and a score on four catches. Also worth noting is a thumb injury that forced teammate Diontae Johnson out of practice Wednesday. Though he returned to a full practice Thursday and was left off of the final injury report, there’s no need for extensive explanations on what impact any sort of limitation in the functionality of a wide receiver’s thumb could have, perhaps forcing Pickett to get Pickens a bit more involved with a higher target share than we’ve seen in recent weeks.

David Njoku OVER 3.5 receptions (+100)

The Steelers have allowed just three tight ends 4+ receptions so far this season, but being down a number of linebackers and two of their starting safeties, this could be a moment the Browns look to capitalize on their large receiving option over the middle of the field. Njoku has posted 4+ receptions in all but two games this season, including back in Week 2 in their first matchup against the Steelers.

In the only start Browns’ rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson Robinson has made this season, Njoku led the team with 8 targets, catching 7 of them for 55 receiving yards. That amounted to just under a 23% target share, and if he gets that kind of opportunity again here in Week 11, Njoku should hit the over with ease.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson OVER 22.5 rushing yards (-125)

Browns now-starting QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson didn't get much done as a passer in his first career start back in Week 4, but don’t count him out to get some work done on the ground. In that first outing against the Ravens, Thompson-Robinson posted 24 total rushing yards on four attempts, showcasing some of the same wheels he prominently had on display throughout his five-year tenure at UCLA, averaging 52.25 rushing yards per game in his final two seasons.

The Steelers will be without two of their two options at linebacker as Cole Holecomb and Kwon Alexander are out for the year with season-ending injuries. Meanwhile, safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal are also out with injuries, playing a key factor in run support this season.