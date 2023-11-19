Steelers vs. Browns inactives: Pat Freiermuth officially active for Week 11

We’re just under 90 minutes out from kickoff as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns go head-to-head for their second and final matchup of the 2023 regular season.

Here’s a look at Week 11 inactives for the Steelers and Browns ahead of kickoff.

Steelers Week 11 inactives

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)

CB Darius Rush

DT Montravius Adams (ankle)

RB Godwin Igwebuike

OT Dylan Cook

Notably, the Steelers are without three starters on defense this week between safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal, as well as DT Montravious Adams. It’s been a rotating door of injuries for the Steelers on defense this season, with DT Cam Heyward missing time on IR with a groin injury, then losing linebackers Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander to season-ending injuries in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively.

On the plus side, the Steelers will get back starting tight end Pat Freiermuth who has spent the last four games on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, out since suffering the injury back in Week 4. This means the team will have four tight ends active in Week 11, including Freiermuth, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams and rookie Darnell Washington.

Browns Week 11 inactives

S Juan Thornhill (calf)

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion)

DE Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

The most notable absence for the Browns is starting free safety Juan Thornhill, who’s managed a calf injury throughout this season and is officially inactive for Week 11 against the Steelers. Thornhill also missed Week 1 with the injury. Expect backup Rodney McLeod to fill in while he’s out.

On a more positive note, Browns right tackle Dawand Jones is officially active for this outing, having missed Week 10 with a knee injury. Jones stepped in for starting right tackle Jack Conklin who suffered a torn ACL in the season opener. With Jones out in Week 10, the team looked to left tackle James Hudson to start in his place, sliding him over to right tackle, having allowed five total pressures in their win over the Baltimore Ravens.