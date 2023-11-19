Steelers vs. Browns, Week 11: Second-half open thread

Welcome to the second-half of the Steelers vs. Browns Week 11 showdown! The Steelers will enter the second half down 10-0, with the offense putting their offensive struggles on full display against this suffocating Browns defense with 64 total yards and four first downs through the first two quarters.

For those new here, please join our Behind The Steel Curtain community, where the biggest Steelers fans from all over the globe come together to chat through the game in the comment section below.

As always, be respectful of your fellow commenters (even if things look dicey!), and remember that we’re all here for the same reason — to root for our Steelers.

Be sure to check back and follow along with BTSC throughout gameday for the latest news, updates and more on the Steelers! Here we go!

Here we go!