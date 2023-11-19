WATCH: Jaylen Warren scores Steelers’ longest rushing TD since 2005

After a stagnant first half for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they finally caught a break to open up the third quarter, with a game-changing run from RB Jaylen Warren. On the second play of the second half, Warren broke off a 74-yard run for a touchdown.

It marked the longest regular-season rushing touchdown for the Steelers since Willie Parker in the 2005 season, which ironically also came on the road against the Cleveland Browns. The 80-yard rushing touchdown was one of many scores for the team that day, with Jerome Bettis, Verron Haynes and Parker all notching rushing touchdowns on the day.