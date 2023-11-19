 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers suffer another loss in the secondary Week 11 vs. Browns

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown past Larry Ogunjobi #99 and Elijah Riley #37 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Bad news keeps on coming for the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary this season, with DB Elijah Riley ruled out with an ankle injury. Riley’s role has been limited this season, playing between safety and slot cornerback this year, but he’s coming off a season-high 21 defensive snaps in Week 10.

Riley had played nine defensive snaps and 11 snaps on special teams before his exit in Week 11 with three total tackles. His role on special teams has been more prominent this season, but as Minkah Fitzpatrick continues to manage a hamstring injury that kept him out since suffering the injury in Week 8 and Keanu Neal is out on injured reserve, the Steelers have needed all hands on deck.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...