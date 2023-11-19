Steelers QB Kenny Pickett makes unfortunate history

The Steelers are now 6-4 after their 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

With the loss came another uninspired performance from quarterback Kenny Pickett. The second-year quarterback went 15-of-28 for 106 yards- good for 3.8 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 62.5.

Pickett once again failed to find the end zone through the air. and he now owns an unfortunate record. Of the 315 quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 500 pass attempts, Pickett is the only one to throw a touchdown on less than two percent of his throws (1.9%).

In 23 career games, Pickett has thrown zero touchdowns in 10 of them. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud already has more career passing touchdowns than Pickett in less than half the games, and Giants rookie Tommy DeVito has more games with multiple passing touchdowns.