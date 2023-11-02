Steelers vs. Titans: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more for Week 9

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to put a disappointing (and injury-filled) Week 8 loss behind them Thursday night, playing host to the 3-4 Tennessee Titans for their third primetime showdown of the year.

Despite the Steelers having an edge in terms of their season-long record, the Titans are coming off an exciting win on the back of second-round rookie quarterback Will Levis, set to get another start while Ryan Tannehill is out with an ankle injury. Levis threw four passing touchdowns in his NFL debut, with three of them going to All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins. He’ll look to build on those efforts on a short week, albeit against a defense tied for the second-most turnovers forced among NFL teams so far this season while allowing touchdowns on just 17.1% of drives this year (11th).

The Steelers, meanwhile, will be without their All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a cornerstone on defense, and could have starting quarterback Kenny Pickett limited in some capacity managing a rib injury. The Steelers are lucky to have him in any capacity, however, as reports earlier this week seemed to be less-than-optimistic regarding his availability.

Here’s all you need to know on how to watch Steelers vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9.

How to watch Steelers vs. Titans

Date: Thursday, November 2

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

DraftKings odds: Steelers -3, O/U 36.5

Since Steelers-Titans is a Thursday Night Football game, it will air on PRIME VIDEO, Amazon Prime’s video streaming service. The good news is that those with an Amazon Prime subscription can watch the game for free. However, if you’re not an Amazon Prime subscriber, it’s an inconvenience. The monthly cost for Amazon Prime is $14.99, or you can sign up for an annual subscription for $139.

With a valid Amazon Prime login, you can watch the game via desktop on Amazon’s website, or using the Prime Video app, available for most phones, tablets, and smart TVs.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime subscription but are located within the United States, you can also watch Steelers-Titans with an NFL+ subscription. With NFL+, users can watch live local and primetime games in the regular and postseasons, with additional access to watch NFL Network. A subscription is available for $6.99 per month or $49.99 annually. With just three months left in the season, it makes the most financial sense to subscribe monthly if you’re primarily looking to watch games and don’t intend on watching NFL Network.