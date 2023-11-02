Best player prop bets for Titans vs. Steelers on Week 9 Thursday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will Week 9 of the 2023 season with a banger (hopefully) on Thursday Night Football. The action kicks off Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium, as both of these teams will look to add another win in their respective competitive divisions.

Looking to get in on the action? Here are three player props to consider betting for the Titans-Steelers matchup in Week 9.

Diontae Johnson 60+ receiving yards (-105)

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin came out this week to say they’d like to get second-year wide receiver George Pickens the ball more, but it’s going to be an uphill battle when Diontae Johnson’s on the field. To date this season, Johnson’s been targeted on just under 28% of routes run — the ninth-highest rate in the league among wide receivers with at least 25 targets. This usage has him ranked among the other kings of volume in the league like Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

The Titans are allowing the third-most expected points added (EPA) per play and a league-low 39.3% defensive success rate against wide receivers in coverage this season, which gives Johnson an opportunity for efficiency, as well as volume, here in Week 9.

Derrick Henry OVER 72.5 rushing yards (-125)

29-year-old running back Derrick Henry may not be having the most efficient season of his career, but he just keeps on chugging along with a workhorse role. Old age? Henry’s never heard of it; he’ll continue enjoying 19 touches per game until he decides otherwise, thank you very much.

Despite the Steelers’ success on defense this year in the turnover department, they’ve allowed plenty of yardage, particularly against the run. They’re allowing opposing running backs just over 115 rushing yards per game (4th-most in the league) while allowing the eighth-highest yards per carry average. Henry’s totaled 73 or more rushing yards in four of seven games so far this season, and now, he’ll get a matchup that should be particularly conducive to efficiency, facing a Steelers defense credited as having allowed the sixth-most rushing yards over expectation per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Chris Boswell OVER 6.5 kicking points (-110)

Not to alarm anyone, but it wouldn’t at all be surprising to see these two teams knee-deep in a Thursday Night Football mid-off, unable to close out drives with a score and settling for field goals. Enter Steelers #clutchkicker Chris Boswell. While the Titans defense has had its lapses so far this season, they’ve been a pretty solid unit inside the red zone.

Since Week 4, the Titans defense has ranked top-seven in both EPA per dropback and EPA per carry inside the red zone, which has led to this crew allowing the second-lowest touchdown conversion rate in the league. Considering the Steelers are already not the best in the touchdown department, expect them to defy those odds. The Titans are tied to lead the league with three field goals per game this season, yet to have faced a single miss this season.