Steelers vs. Titans inactives: Who’s in, who’s out for Week 9 Thursday Night Football

We’re just under 90 minutes out from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans opening the Week 9 game slate on Thursday Night Football, with kick-off set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in the ‘Burgh.

Here’s a look at each team’s Week 9 inactives.

Steelers Week 9 inactives

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring)

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

OT Dylan Cook

NT Armon Watts

NT Breiden Fehoko

You’ll notice one glaring absence on this list; that’s right — DT Cam Heyward is officially ACTIVE for Week 9 against the Titans, marking his first game returning since suffering a groin injury in Week 1’s season opener.

Titans Week 9 inactives

OT Chris Hubbard (concussion)

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle)

CB Roger McCreary (hamstring)

LB Caleb Murphy

DT Jaleel Johnson

WR Colton Dowell

Though there aren’t many surprises here for the Titans, there are a couple of takeaways worth noting regarding their Week 9 inactives. Starting right tackle Chris Hubbard will miss Week 9 with a concussion, which will shake up the offensive line. Last week after Hubbard suffered the injury, second-year OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, who had recently won the left tackle spot after the benching of Andre Dillard, slid over to right tackle, and Dillard stepped back in at left tackle. Dillard has been a huge liability on the line this season, hence his benching, having allowed a whopping 27 pressures this season, potentially opening some gaps for the pass rush to get to rookie quarterback Will Levis, making his second career start against the Steelers in Week 9.