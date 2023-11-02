Steelers vs. Titans: Thursday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 9

The NFL season is just about at its halfway point, and Week 9 will kickoff with the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

The Steelers come into this week at 4-3, losing in a rain-soaked contest to the Jaguars this past Sunday. Their offense continues to struggle, ranking 31st in offensive touchdowns, and they have gone 55 games without totaling 400 yards of offense- the second-longest streak in NFL history. The defense continues to be their lifeline, but something has to give for the offense sooner or later.

The Titans come in with a new-found confidence, mostly from their rookie quarterback, Will Levis, who became the third quarterback in NFL history to throw four touchdown passes in his debut this past Sunday. The Titans have had their own offensive struggles, as their just in front of the Steelers when it comes to touchdowns scored this season, but their quarterback just threw two more touchdowns in a game than Kenny Pickett ever has, so maybe they have the advantage under center entering this game.

How to watch Steelers vs. Titans

Date: Thursday, November 2

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video (via desktop or apps), NFL+

Odds and predictions for Titans vs. Steelers

Point spread: Steelers -3

O/U: 36.5

Moneyline: Steelers -148, Titans +124

Pick against the spread

Both teams enter the week 4-3 against the spread for the season. In what I expect to be a low-scoring game (which I’ll touch on later), those kinds of games tend to be close. Plus, the Titans are a well-coached team with a really strong front seven with guys like Teair Tart, Jeffery Simmons, and Harold Landry. I think the Steelers win, but it will be via a late field goal and the game will come down to the wire.

The pick: Titans +3

Point total

Both of these teams are awful when it comes to hitting the over. Pittsburgh is 1-6 against the over, which is the worst record in the NFL. The Titans are just one game better at 2-5. Bet the mortgage on the under, kids. This is going to be somewhere in the range of 16-13.

The pick: Under 36.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.