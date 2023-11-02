NFL Week 9 game picks from Behind The Steel Curtain

Welcome to Week 9 of the NFL season, a critical one for teams looking to remain in playoff contention. After a scary performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, fitting for Halloween week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to bounce back against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

I’m going to take a look at that game, along with a clash of the AFC’s top two records, and a contest in Seattle with major AFC North implications.

Allow me to help you try and win some cold hard cash courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a look at our games of the week.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3) vs. Tennessee Titans

These two teams had very different outcomes this past weekend. The Steelers fell at home to the Jaguars 20-10 and failed to record over 400 yards of total offense for the 54th consecutive game. To add insult to injury, QB Kenny Pickett was injured in the 3rd quarter and was forced to leave the game due to what was later reported as a rib injury. While Pickett is on track to play this week, there still isn’t much optimism surrounding the offense.

On the other hand, the Titans had 375 total yards last week, nearly eclipsing the 400-yard mark with a rookie QB making his first start. Will Levis went 19-29 with 238 yards and accomplished something Pickett has never done - he threw four touchdowns in the game.

Levis won’t have the luxury of playing at home. It’s important to note that over the past 20 seasons, rookie quarterbacks are just 1-15 against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. With an opportunistic Pittsburgh defense coming off a tough loss, I expect that trend to continue.

Pick: Steelers -3

Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) vs. Miami Dolphins

Both the Chiefs and Dolphins bring a 6-2 record into this matchup, which is tied with two other teams (Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens) for the best record in the AFC.

I have no idea what happened to the Chiefs this past Sunday against the Denver Broncos. They lost 24-9 to the hapless Broncos, who beat Kansas City for the first time since 2019.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw zero touchdowns and two interceptions, and tight end Travis Kelce had his lowest receiving output since week two, mustering just 58 yards. I guess that’s what happens when Taylor Swift is a no-show.

The Dolphins got back on track, taking down the New England Patriots by a score of 31-27. Their aerial attack was in full flight, as WR Jaylen Waddle caught seven balls for 121 yards and a score, and Tyreek Hill became the first player in the Super Bowl era to top 1,000 receiving yards through eight games.

Right now, 62% of bettors are taking the Chiefs, expecting them to bounce back at home. I’m going to disagree with the majority and take Miami, as Mahomes and the Chiefs just look out of sorts right now.

Pick: Dolphins +1.5

Baltimore Ravens (-6) vs. Seattle Seahawks

This is a battle of red-hot teams, as the Ravens are currently riding a three-game winning streak, and the Seahawks have won six of their last seven. Baltimore is coming off a 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals — a game in which running back Gus Edwards stole the show, as he scored three touchdowns on the day. The Ravens are currently third in the league in rushing yards per game at 148.6. Seattle is middle of the pack, as they rank 16th in the NFL at stopping the run.

Right now, 54% of total bets are on the Seahawks to cover the spread, and I think they will lean on their run game led by bruising backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, who combined for 119 yards last week in a win over the Cleveland Browns, to keep it close.

They will cover, but Baltimore will win.

Pick: Seahawks +6

