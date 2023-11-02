 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers vs. Titans, Week 9: First-half open thread

Join your fellow Steelers fans to chat all things Black & Gold in Week 9 in primetime!

By Kate Magdziuk
A photo of props on the field with the Pittsburgh Steelers logo during the national football league game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 24, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s that time of the week again, folks. Pittsburgh Steelers are on a short week, coming off a dicey loss against the Jaguars... but it’s a new week — a clean slate to once again reignite the hope of Steelers fans everywhere (or send it up in flames... one of the two). Week 9 marks the Burgh’s third primetime game this season, hosting the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Join your fellow Steelers fans in the comments throughout the game!

For those new here, please join our Behind The Steel Curtain community, where the biggest Steelers fans from all over the globe come together to chat through the game in the comment section below.

As always, be respectful of your fellow commenters (even if things look dicey!), and remember that we’re all here for the same reason — to root for our Steelers.

Be sure to check back and follow along with BTSC throughout gameday for the latest news, updates and more on the Steelers! Here we go!

