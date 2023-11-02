Matt Canada to call plays from sideline

There will be a slight change for the Steelers on Thursday night when they take on the Tennessee Titans.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will be calling plays from the sideline rather than his usual spot in the booth.

A tweak in the play-calling process for the #Steelers tonight: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will be on the sideline, sources say. He usually calls games from upstairs. Will now be in close proximity to Mike Tomlin and the players as he calls plays vs. the #Titans. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 2, 2023

Steelers considering moving OC Matt Canada from the coaches box to the sideline tonight in attempt to help Kenny Pickett and the offense, per multiple team sources. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 2, 2023

The idea seems to be this will give Canada more personal time with Kenny Pickett during the game, and also keep him close in proximity to Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers haven’t gained 400 yards of offense in 55 games, which is the second-longest streak of its kind in NFL history. They also have the second fewest offensive touchdowns in the league this season.