 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Matt Canada to call plays from sideline

The Steelers OC usually calls plays from the booth

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

There will be a slight change for the Steelers on Thursday night when they take on the Tennessee Titans.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will be calling plays from the sideline rather than his usual spot in the booth.

The idea seems to be this will give Canada more personal time with Kenny Pickett during the game, and also keep him close in proximity to Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers haven’t gained 400 yards of offense in 55 games, which is the second-longest streak of its kind in NFL history. They also have the second fewest offensive touchdowns in the league this season.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...