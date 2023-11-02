2023 NFL quarterback rankings: Week 9

For the second straight week, there is a new No. 1 quarterback atop the rankings. Plus, multiple new starters have been named. Where will they find themselves in their debuts on the list? Let’s get into it.

32. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Last Week: 32

Jones is back at practice, and there is a good chance we’ll see him against the Raiders. If he can’t win that game, that’s the final nail in the coffin.

31. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Last Week: 31

Maybe he’ll play. Maybe he won’t play. This whole injury thing has been very weird, but the Browns are reaping all the issues that came with Watson when they signed him.

30. Tyson Bagent, Chicago Bears

Last Week: N/A

Bagent will be making his third straight start this Sunday against the Saints. Hopefully it goes more like his first start than his second. As for Justin Fields, we’ll see how much longer he is out.

29. Josh Dobbs, Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: 29

It will be Jaren Hall for the Vikings this week, with the expectation being that Dobbs takes over in Week 10 after being acquired from the Cardinals.

28. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Last Week: 27

Jones just can’t put two nice performances back-to-back. he threw for less than 200 yards against the Dolphins and the Patriots now have the second-worst record in football.

27. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: 25

There’s just no progression being made. He missed Diontae Johnson for a touchdown, and severely underthrew George Pickens on a deep corner that would have gone for big yardage.

26. Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Last Week: 26

He completed less than 50 percent of his passes and the Jets punted 11 times.

25. Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: N/A

This is the right move for the Raiders. See what you have going forward and decide who stays in 2024.

24. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Last Week: 24

The Packers may be on the hunt for a new quarterback this offseason.

23. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Last Week: N/A

Levis became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with four touchdowns in his debut. We’ll see if he can stack good performances for the Titans.

22. Taylor Henicke, Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: N/A

Heinicke will make the Falcons instantly better. They should have benched Ridder weeks ago.

21. Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: 20

The Colts are chaotic fun, and so is Minshew, but he needs to be more efficient.

20. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Last Week: 17

Russ didn’t play awful against the Chiefs- he threw three touchdowns. But he barely threw for over 100 yards. Each of the next three quarterbacks had big days.

19. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Last Week: 22

Last week was Carr’s best game as a Saint. 312 yards and two touchdowns.

18. Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Last Week: 21

Howell has two modes- Patrick Mahomes or Kyle Boller. The former came to play against the Eagles, it just wasn’t enough. Regardless, Howell was fantastic.

17. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Last Week: 23

Young played his best game as a pro against the Texans, posting a passer rating of just under 104 and helping the Panthers get their first win.

16. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: 16

Baker played fine against the Bills. Nothing crazy, nothing horrible. He’s protecting the ball, but there is definitely a lack of explosive plays.

15. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: 15

Once is a tragedy, twice is a coincidence, three times is a pattern. Purdy has played poor football for the last three weeks.

14. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: N/A

It seems like he is on track to start this week, or at least soon. Putting him here feels right, at least to start.

13. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: 13

It looks like it will be Brett Rypien this week while Stafford deals with a UCL injury.

12. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Last Week: 11

Houston came up short against the Panthers, and Stroud only threw the ball for 140 yards. He’s still having an amazing season, but he was bound to look like a rookie sooner or later.

11. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: 14

The Seahawks are now atop the NFC West, and Geno keeps showing that 2022 wasn’t a one-year fluke.

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: 10

Dak threw four touchdowns against the Rams. Now, he and Dallas get ready for the Eagles.

9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Last Week: 6

Nothing against Goff, but Monday was the Jahmyr Gibbs show. He is still having an amazing year, though.

8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: 12

That was maybe the best Joe Burrow game we’ve ever seen. On the road against an elite defense, he threw three touchdowns and just four incompletions- he’s back.

7. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Last Week: 7

What else can we say about the Dolphins’ offense? They face the Chiefs this week. Will they end the narrative that they can’t beat good teams?

6. Lamar Jackson

Last Week: 4

Lamar took a little step back from the game we saw against Detroit. Albeit, it’s crazy to expect those types of performances week in and week out

5. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: 9

Hurts played as close to a perfect game as you could play against the Commanders- 319 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions.

4. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: 5

In a wet and rainy Acrisure Stadium, Lawrence delivered a cool 292 yards and a passer rating of 100.

3. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: 8

Herbert threw for just under 300 yards and three touchdowns last week in the Chargers’ first convincing win in a long time.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: 1

Mahomes was dreadful against Denver- two interceptions and a 59 passer rating in his first road loss in the division.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last Week: 2

Allen had a great all-around game against the Buccaneers and looked like vintage Josh Allen-running and throwing the Bills to victory. Sunday night will be a huge game for Buffalo, especially with the looming brutal stretch in front of them.