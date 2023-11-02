 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broderick Jones starting vs. Titans

The rookie is making his second career start

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Steelers’ first-round pick Broderick Jones will be making his second career start tonight against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones will be starting at right tackle, replacing Chuks Okorafor. The move was first reported by Zachary Smith of Steelers Now.

Dan Moore remains the starter at left tackle.

Jones saw action against the Jaguars in Week 8 as the tackle eligible. He got his first start in Week 5 against the Ravens in a winning effort in which he allowed just one pressure.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...