Broderick Jones starting vs. Titans

Steelers’ first-round pick Broderick Jones will be making his second career start tonight against the Tennessee Titans.

Jones will be starting at right tackle, replacing Chuks Okorafor. The move was first reported by Zachary Smith of Steelers Now.

Dan Moore remains the starter at left tackle.

It is happening. The Steelers will start rookie RT Broderick Jones against the Titans. https://t.co/WEDsRN3EP4 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 2, 2023

Jones saw action against the Jaguars in Week 8 as the tackle eligible. He got his first start in Week 5 against the Ravens in a winning effort in which he allowed just one pressure.