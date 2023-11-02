WATCH: Najee Harris scores TD for the Steelers’ first opening drive points in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally did it; they scored on an opening drive — not just any opening drive, either. It was a beautiful 78-yard drive punctuated with a 10-yard rushing touchdown by Najee Harris.

Entering Week 9, the Steelers were one of just two teams in the NFL that hadn’t scored a single point on an opening drive, the other being the New York Jets. They’d achieved just three total first downs on opening drives all season, the fewest of any NFL team, also tied for the highest three-and-out rate at 57.1%. This drive — even if it’s just one single opening drive — will go a long way in reigniting the fanbase.

Watch Harris’ 10-yard score