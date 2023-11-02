Steelers snag 20-16 win over Titans in most convincing offensive performance of the season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially posted their most convincing win of the season... even if it came thanks to a 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans, who have struggled similarly on offense so far this season. Pittsburgh posted 166 total rushing yards; Diontae Johnson finally scored a touchdown. In short... it was a good week.

Once again, the Steelers made the bold move to receive the ball after winning the opening coin toss. They’d made that decision before, but this time, for better results, marching down the field 78 yards as RB Najee Harris capped it all off with a 10-yard rushing touchdown — their first opening-drive points scored all season long.

Meanwhile, the Titans executed a long opening drive of their own, totaling 14 plays over 7 minutes and 23 seconds. It looked briefly like they might be setting up for a touchdown, but of course, the hero of Steelers Nation came to the rescue once more, as T.J. Watt sacked rookie Will Levis for an eight-yard loss... without his helmet on. A penalty on OT Nicholas Petit-Frere for illegal use of hands took his helmet clean off, but it didn’t matter. Boom. A sack to save a potential touchdown, and the drive ends with a 36-yard field goal from Nick Folk.

After trading three punts and the brutal loss of Cole Holcomb to a knee injury, the Titans finally managed a touchdown drive of their own, totaling 11 plays for 73 yards before star RB Derrick Henry topped it off with a two-yard touchdown. Despite several stuffs on the night, he consistently made gains and earned the points for it for the team’s only touchdown of the night. The Steelers and Titans then went on to trade field goals to make it 13-10 heading into halftime, with a whole lotta game left in the tank.

Despite the fact that there were just 13 points scored between the Steelers and Titans in the second half, there was a whole lotta action. The Steeelers and Titans each managed field goals bringing it up to 16-13 in favor of Tennessee, which was great and all... but the play of the game was a touchdown reception for... wait for it... DIONTAE JOHNSON. It was his first touchdown reception dating back to the 2021 playoffs, and boy, was it glorious.

There was 100% a moment to close out this game where the Steelers defense nearly gave it up. After all, Levis looked poised beyond his years despite the fact that he had T.J. Watt in his face for most of the night behind a middling offensive line complete with backups to the backups.

The Steelers defense came through, though. Rookie cornerback Darius Rush, just signed ahead of Week 7, dropped what would have been a game-ending interception, but LB Kwon Alexander wasn’t far behind him. Alexander nabbed Levis’ final attempt for the game, and boom; the Steelers kneel it out.

How are you feeling, Steelers Nation? Was this the best and most encouraging performance you’ve seen from Matt Canada to date? Does he need to remain on the sideline forever and ever?

GO STEELERS!