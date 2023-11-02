 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers LB Cole Holcomb carted off with knee injury vs. Titans

By Kate Magdziuk
Cole Holcomb #55 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Jaguars beat the Steelers 20-10. Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb went down with what appears to be a left knee injury in Week 9’s primetime contest against the Tennessee Titans.

He immediately clinched at the knee, following a stoppage of a 29-yard gain from quarterback Will Levis to WR DeAndre Hopkins. The cart came out as Holcomb appeared unable to bear weight on that left leg after the collision on the tackle with teammate Keanu Neal.

It’s brutal timing for Holcomb, who’s tied with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for a team-high 54 tackles, credited with 27 defensive stops on the season per NFL Next Gen Stats, also the second-most this season on defense.

Veteran LB Kwon Alexander came in to replace him following the injury.

