Steelers LB Cole Holcomb carted off with knee injury vs. Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb went down with what appears to be a left knee injury in Week 9’s primetime contest against the Tennessee Titans.

He immediately clinched at the knee, following a stoppage of a 29-yard gain from quarterback Will Levis to WR DeAndre Hopkins. The cart came out as Holcomb appeared unable to bear weight on that left leg after the collision on the tackle with teammate Keanu Neal.

It’s brutal timing for Holcomb, who’s tied with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for a team-high 54 tackles, credited with 27 defensive stops on the season per NFL Next Gen Stats, also the second-most this season on defense.

Veteran LB Kwon Alexander came in to replace him following the injury.