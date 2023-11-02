WATCH: Diontae Johnson catches first touchdown since Big Ben

The touchdown drought for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is officially over! Johnson nabs a three yard score from QB Kenny Pickett to take a 20-16 lead over the Tennessee Titans.
It marked his first receiving touchdown since the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Touchdown Diontae Johnson! Steelers take the lead with 4:02 to go. @Juiceup__3#TENvsPIT on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2023
