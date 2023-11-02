 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Diontae Johnson catches first touchdown since Big Ben

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a first down in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The touchdown drought for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is officially over! Johnson nabs a three yard score from QB Kenny Pickett to take a 20-16 lead over the Tennessee Titans.

It marked his first receiving touchdown since the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs against the Kansas City Chiefs.

