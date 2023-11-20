Eagles vs. Chiefs: Monday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 11

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup will be a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles (+2.5) and the Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5). Although both teams have changed since their last meeting, the game will still be a battle between two of the league’s best.

The Eagles enter the game at 8-1, with their lone loss coming against a streaky Jets team in Week 6. Besides that, Philadelphia has had a perfect record this year, led by a great quarterback in Jalen Hurts, a strong running game, and perhaps the NFL’s strongest wide receiver tandem in AJ Brown and Devonta Smith. On defense, Philadelphia hasn’t been quite as dominant, but they still have a strong group of playmakers led by the likes of Darius Slay, Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox, and rookie Jordan Davis. The Eagles’ 8-1 record says it all: they can win in a number of different ways.

The Chiefs are 7-2 as they prepare for Week 11 with a team that has uncharacteristically relied on their defense to win games this year, allowing a mere 15.9 points per game so far this season. On the other hand, Kansas City’s offense has averaged 23.1 points per game in 2023, a far cry from the 28-29 points they’ve averaged in past seasons. While quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce remain perhaps the NFL’s best quarterback/pass-catcher combination, the Chiefs haven’t been able to build much around them this season on offense. However, Kansas City’s strong defense has helped the Chiefs continue to live in the win column this year, led by players such as Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie, and Nick Bolton.

How to watch Eagles vs. Chiefs

Date: Monday, November 20

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Live stream: ESPN apps, Watch ESPN via desktop, ABC apps

Odds and predictions for Eagles-Chiefs

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

O/U: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles +124, Chiefs -148

Pick against the spread

This is a battle between an 8-1 team and a 7-2 team. It could go either way. But although the Chiefs will have a strong homefield advantage at Arrowhead, the Eagles are the more complete team at this point in the season and they’ll be hungry to avenge their Super Bowl loss. Their offense has playmakers at every position while their defense has been able to do just enough to win games this season. While I’m not sure if they’ll win by much, the Eagles certainly seem better than a two-and-half point underdog. Expect a nail-biter of a matchup between two of the NFL’s elite on Monday night.

The pick: Eagles +2.5

Point total

The Eagles have a habit this year of being in high-scoring games. The Chiefs have done the opposite. But last time these two teams met — in Super Bowl LVII — the final score was a 38-35 barn burner. While the Chiefs have a much-improved defense since last season, I’m more confident in Mahomes and co. finding their groove against the Eagles defense than Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense losing theirs against the Kansas City defense. In short, while the point total likely won’t hit 73 like last time, the over still seems like the most probable outcome.

The pick: Over 45.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.