Varsity & JV: Winners & losers from the Steelers’ Week 11 loss to the Browns

The Steelers still hold a playoff spot after their 13-10 loss to the Browns, but by the skin of their teeth.

You guys know how this goes every week, so let’s get into it.

Varsity

RB Jaylen Warren

He is legitimately one of the best running backs in football right now. He had his second consecutive 100-yard game, and his 74 yard touchdown run got the Steelers back in the game. Of the Steelers 249 yards of offense, Warren accounted for 145 of them. He is the Steelers’ best offensive player right now.

LB Elandon Roberts

Roberts was the best free agent signing by the Steelers this offseason. He had 15 tackles, including two for loss on Sunday. He has taken on a bigger work load, and has more on his plate than ever, and yet all he does is play better each week.

S Trenton Thompson

Thompson more than held his own with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keeanu Neal out. He played really well in coverage, specifically against David Njoku on an end zone pass that fell incomplete largely because of Thompson’s coverage. He also nearly had an interception after making a great read in the second half. Guys are expected to step up in times like this, and he certainly did.

CB Chandon Sullivan

This was easily Sullivan’s best showing as a Steeler. He deflected two passes, and had an interception on another batted ball. Unfortunately, the offense immediately went three-and-out after the fact.

PR Calvin Austin

Austin averaged 17 yards per return, including one that was brought back 21 yards. He may not have busted one completely open, but consistently getting big yards back on a punt is why he is back there.

Varsity

QB Kenny Pickett

If you disregard the final play of the game, Pickett went 14-of-27 for 93 yards. He has thrown for 160 yards or fewer in each of his last three games. Enough excuses, enough of the “but but but Matt Canada” stuff- he is bad. The players are clearly sick of it, too.

LT Dan Moore

I mean, what the hell man? The first play from scrimmage was indicative of how Moore’s day was going to be when he olay’d and let Myles Garrett run right past him on what should have been a safety for the Browns. Broderick Jones needs moved to left tackle, and Chuks Okorafor needs inserted back into the lineup at right tackle- this is malpractice. The offensive line as a whole had their moments of looking less than ideal, but Moore was the icing on the fecal matter cake.

OC Matt Canada

After Najee Harris’ comments post-game saying he thinks teams can predict what’s coming, combined with the lackluster performances week after week, this can’t continue. Unfortunately, though, it likely will.

HC Mike Tomlin

When is enough going to be enough? When are necessary changes going to be made? Pickett and Canada are both problems that should be addressed. If that means starting Mason Rudolph, do it. If that means firing Canada before lunchtime on Monday, do it. Will he? Probably not because he is too stubborn to do so. But the growing frustration in the locker room is becoming more evident, and that’s on him at the end of the day.