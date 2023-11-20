Terrible Towel Tales: Dan Orlovsky bashes Matt Canada’s offense

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

“There’s no way that you can watch that game and tell me that the Steelers call an offense trying to win the game. They call an offense hoping they don’t lose the game. Kenny Pickett, all that stuff, this offense is as boring, standstill, if you’re a Steelers fan you know the play before they even snap the ball. It’s a complete failure with how great this defense is to move forward with what you are presenting on the field on a daily basis.”

Kenny Pickett’s fourth quarter magic could only last so long, right? At some point, Mike Tomlin’s lack of acknowledgment that his quarterback is struggling would lead to a problem - and, well, it did. The Steelers fought and crawled their way back from a 10-0 deficit late in the fourth quarter. And with a little over two minutes remaining in the ball game, Pickett and the offense got the ball back - tied game - and everyone expected to see more of the “magic.”