Steelers sign S Eric Rowe

After multiple days of speculation, the Steelers have officially signed safety Eric Rowe to their practice squad.

This comes after Minkah Fitzpatrick missed his third straight game, and Keeanu Neal was put on IR with a rib injury.

Rowe tried out for the Steelers last week.



The 31-year-old has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins

Rowe was a second-round pick out of Utah by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent one season with the Eagles, before being traded to the New England Patriots. He spent the next four seasons with the Patriots, and spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.