 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers sign S Eric Rowe

Rowe has been added to the practice squad

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

After multiple days of speculation, the Steelers have officially signed safety Eric Rowe to their practice squad.

This comes after Minkah Fitzpatrick missed his third straight game, and Keeanu Neal was put on IR with a rib injury.

Rowe was a second-round pick out of Utah by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent one season with the Eagles, before being traded to the New England Patriots. He spent the next four seasons with the Patriots, and spent the last four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...