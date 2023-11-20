Steelers officially bring back LB Myles Jack

The Steelers have officially brought back linebacker Myles Jack.

The linebacker spent the preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement. In light of the Steelers’ lack of linebackers after losing Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander, though, rumors started swirling that they were going to try to bring Jack back. And now, those rumors have come to fruition, as they have added Jack to their practice squad.

ILB Myles Jack is back, signed to the Steelers’ practice squad. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 20, 2023

The Steelers also signed safety Eric Rowe to their practice squad, and signed safety Trenton Thompson to their 53-man roster.