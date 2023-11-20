 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers officially bring back LB Myles Jack

The former Steelers linebacker comes out of retirement to join Pittsburgh

By Jarrett Bailey
new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Steelers have officially brought back linebacker Myles Jack.

The linebacker spent the preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement. In light of the Steelers’ lack of linebackers after losing Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander, though, rumors started swirling that they were going to try to bring Jack back. And now, those rumors have come to fruition, as they have added Jack to their practice squad.

The Steelers also signed safety Eric Rowe to their practice squad, and signed safety Trenton Thompson to their 53-man roster.

