Terrible Towel Tales: Fans react to the firing of Matt Canada

The highlight of the Matt Canada era is Chris Boswell letting him know it wasn’t him pic.twitter.com/PWstOx3JKk

Something was obviously bothering him after the loss. And based on how he reacted, it seems like a recurring thing.

And what has been a recurring thing with the Steelers this year? A struggling offense, suspect play calling, and a few players acting out enough that it has seeped into the public eye.

Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was benched for something “significant” he said during the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last month.

George Pickens was never benched but was notably not introduced to the crowd with the other offensive starters at Acrisure Stadium last week. This came after a game against the Titans where he was seen not congratulating Diontae Johnson after a touchdown, being the first one off the field following the win, scrubbing his IG account of Steelers-related content and posting “free me,” after a pair of games where he managed three catches on 10 targets.