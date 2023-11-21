Terrible Towel Tales: Fans react to the firing of Matt Canada

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
X reacts to the Steelers firing Matt Canada
The entire Steelers offense after learning Matt Canada got fired pic.twitter.com/JIFaADGdi9— Justin (@Justin_14P) November 21, 2023
Ahhhh hahahaja WAAAAKE YOUR ASSES UP, STEELERS FANS!!!— Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) November 21, 2023
THEY FINALLY FKN FIRED MATT CANADA!
The highlight of the Matt Canada era is Chris Boswell letting him know it wasn’t him pic.twitter.com/PWstOx3JKk— Jesse Moeller (@JMoeller05) November 21, 2023
Kaboly: Najee Harris is ‘tired of this s—.’ Steelers need more players like that | Mark Kaboly, The Athletic
Something was obviously bothering him after the loss. And based on how he reacted, it seems like a recurring thing.
And what has been a recurring thing with the Steelers this year? A struggling offense, suspect play calling, and a few players acting out enough that it has seeped into the public eye.
Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was benched for something “significant” he said during the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last month.
George Pickens was never benched but was notably not introduced to the crowd with the other offensive starters at Acrisure Stadium last week. This came after a game against the Titans where he was seen not congratulating Diontae Johnson after a touchdown, being the first one off the field following the win, scrubbing his IG account of Steelers-related content and posting “free me,” after a pair of games where he managed three catches on 10 targets.
Diontae Johnson Physically Removed From Steelers Coach | Noah Strackbein, All Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver stars have had their troubles this season, and while the offense struggles, they haven’t held back from voicing their frustrations during or after games.
In Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns, in the midst of a four-quarter game where Kenny Pickett threw for just 106 yards, wide receiver Diontae Johnson had to be physically removed from a member of the coaching staff before having a talk with head coach Mike Tomlin on the sideline.
