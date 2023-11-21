Steelers make first in-season coaching change in over 80 years

The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday, which made history for the Steelers organization.

Up until Canada’s firing, Pittsburgh hadn’t fired a coach of any sort in the middle of the season since 1941 when then-owner Bert Bell fired himself.

History today in Pittsburgh: When the Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada today, it marked the first time they have made an in-season coaching change since 1941, per @PaulHembo.



The Steelers never accumulated 400 yards of total offense during Canada’s tenure, and were consistently at the bottom of the league in yards per game and points per game, as well as EPA and success rate.