 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers make first in-season coaching change in over 80 years

Matt Canada was relieved of his duties on Tuesday

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday, which made history for the Steelers organization.

Up until Canada’s firing, Pittsburgh hadn’t fired a coach of any sort in the middle of the season since 1941 when then-owner Bert Bell fired himself.

The Steelers never accumulated 400 yards of total offense during Canada’s tenure, and were consistently at the bottom of the league in yards per game and points per game, as well as EPA and success rate.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...