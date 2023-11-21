Steelers’ Mike Tomlin on Matt Canada firing: ‘One man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity’

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media for the first time since it was announced that the team had fired Matt Canada as offensive coordinator Tuesday.

“This is a result-oriented business, and to be short, the improvements were rapid enough or consistent enough to proceed. You’ve got to score touchdowns in this business, you’ve got to win games in this business, and just the totality of it has us where we are today,” Tomlin said after reiterating several times the difficulty of the decision to move on. “I am quite confident and excited for the men who get an opportunity to evolve in terms of their roles. One man’s misfortune in this business is another man’s opportunity.”

Tomlin confirmed a previous report that running backs coach Eddie Faulkner would take over a portion of the OC duties. Among those responsibilities, Tomlin says Faulkner will be, “organizing staff responsibility and meetings, organizing game planning, leading our as a collective, review of our tape and preparation for upcoming opponents and things of that nature, things that the coordinator does. He has full authority in that regard and my support.”

Meanwhile, Tomlin confirmed the plan that quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will be responsible for the “bulk” of offensive playcalling.