Mike Tomlin: Decision to fire Matt Canada was ‘mine and mine alone’

Much to the enjoyment of Steelers fans, Mike Tomlin fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday. This comes after the Steelers failed to defeat the Cleveland Browns, who were led by rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, this past Sunday and were held to 10 points in the process.

When asked on whose decision it was to fire Canada, Tomlin said it was his choice.

“It was mine and mine alone,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin says he didn't consult with GM Oman Khan or ownership before making the decision.



