 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mike Tomlin: Decision to fire Matt Canada was ‘mine and mine alone’

The Steelers’ head coach says it was his decision to fire the polarizing offensive coordinator

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Much to the enjoyment of Steelers fans, Mike Tomlin fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday. This comes after the Steelers failed to defeat the Cleveland Browns, who were led by rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, this past Sunday and were held to 10 points in the process.

When asked on whose decision it was to fire Canada, Tomlin said it was his choice.

“It was mine and mine alone,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin didn’t consult ownership or general manager Omar Khan before letting go of Canada after 44 games as the team’s offensive coordinator.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...