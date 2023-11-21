Steelers sign LB Blake Martinez

The Steelers aren’t done adding depth at linebacker, as they have signed Blake Martinez off the Panthers’ practice squad, per Adam Schefter. This comes after the Steelers signed Myles Jack earlier this week, and added Mykal Walker ahead of their Week 11 games against the Browns.

Steelers are signing veteran NFL LB Blake Martinez off the Panthers’ practice squad and on to their 53-man roster, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2023

Martinez was a fourth-round pick out of Stanford by the Green Bay Packers in 2016. He led the NFL in tackles in 2017 with 144, which was the first of four consecutive seasons with at least 140 tackles. he spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he appeared in just four games, before joining the Panthers this season.