Steelers sign former Packers, Colts DB to practice squad, release LB Tyler Murray

The Steelers’ busy Tuesday continues. The team announced that they have signed veteran defensive back Henry Black to their practice squad and released linebacker Tyler Murray in a corresponding move.

The Steelers signed Murray less than a week ago. The linebacker had been working for Amazon up until he went to Pittsburgh.

Henry Black, who replaces Murray on the practice squad, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Baylor. The 6’0, 204-pound defensive back was signed by the Green Bay Packers, with whom he spent his first two seasons. He started his career on the Packers’ practice squad, from which he was elevated multiple times for individual games before being officially signed to the active roster late his rookie year. He spent his entire second season on the Packers’ 53-man roster, playing in every game. Over his two years in Green Bay, he appeared in 25 games at the safety position, recording 47 total tackles, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed, and one interception.

The Packers chose not to re-sign Black following his 2021 campaign, and he spent the offseason with the Giants and Falcons before landing on the Colts’ practice squad for the 2022 season. He started the 2023 season there as well before being released in October.

Now on the Steelers, Black will be the latest mid-season addition at defensive back for the team. Pittsburgh is currently very thin at safety, meaning Black provides additional depth at the position.