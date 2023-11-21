Steelers RB Jaylen Warren talks Mike Sullivan, Matt Canada

In his first public comments following the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was asked about what the next chapter looks like for the Pittsburgh offense at a live taping of “The Jaylen Warren Show, - The Sick Podcast Steelers Crazy.”

Warren had nine carries for 129 yards, the most in the NFL last weekend, in the Steelers 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

It was confirmed by Mike Tomlin that QB Coach Mike Sullivan will now call the “bulk of the plays” for the offense. Sullivan was hired by the Steelers in 2021 as their QB Coach following stints in the past as offensive coordinator for both the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When asked about Mike Sullivan stepping in for Canada, Warren replied, “It’s the next man up, like (Coach) Tomlin says. One man’s (Canada) misfortune is another man’s opportunity.”

The Steelers offense is averaging just 16.6 points per game this season, which ranks them 28th in the NFL.

But Warren trusts that Sullivan, the new play-caller, will help turn things around. “I have faith in him. We’re going to support him,” said Warren.

What are your thoughts on Mike Sullivan stepping in for Matt Canada? Can this offense take a significant leap?