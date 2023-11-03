4 Steelers who should be next to enter the Hall of Honor

After the latest inductions into the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor, 52 members are now in the museum. After six years, the list of worthy names is starting to shrink. But these four should be locks in 2024.

Dick LeBeau

LeBeau was Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator for a total of 13 years, originally in 1995-1996, then again from 2004-2014. During that time, the Steelers made it to the playoffs in nine seasons for a post-season record of 13-7. In 1995, Pittsburgh’s defense was ranked third in total yards allowed and earned a trip to Super Bowl XXX. During his second stint, LeBeau helped lead Pittsburgh to three Super Bowl appearances. In 2008, Pittsburgh’s defense held 14 consecutive opponents under 300 total yards. That defense ranked first in the league in total and passing yards, and second in rushing yards.

George Perles

Perles joined the team in 1972 as a defensive line coach, helping them reach the playoffs for only the second time in franchise history. His tenure included a run of six consecutive AFC Central titles and the Steelers’ first Super Bowl. He designed the Stunt 4-3 defense that allowed Jack Lambert to blossom into a star. Perles was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1978, where he earned a perfect record in the playoffs. Chuck Noll then promoted him again to assistant head coach.

Casey Hampton

Despite being a 2x Super Bowl champ, a 5x Pro Bowler and a member of the Steelers All-Time Team, Hampton’s accomplishments are still relatively underrated. He was a member of some of the best defensive units in history, but this is one of his most impressive accomplishments: he played in 173 games, more than John Stallworth, Andy Russell or LC Greenwood.

Stan Savaran

Savaran had his hands in Pittsburgh sports media from 1976, all the way up until his passing in June. He’s already been inducted into the Western Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and the Pittsburgh Pirates Media Wall of Fame. Whether it was on “SportsBeat,” “The Stan and Guy Show,” or the Steelers official post-game show, Stan had his fingers on the pulse of Steelers Nation.