Varsity & JV- Winners and losers from the Steelers’ Week 9 win over the Titans

The Steelers’ playoff chances are looking really good now that they are 5-3 after their win over the Tennessee Titans.

As always, we’ll break down the players who had great games, and who stood out for all the wrong reasons. Let’s look at who was varsity and who was JV.

Varsity

OC Matt Canda

Credit where it’s due, he called a good game.

WR Diontae Johnson

FINALLY. For the first time since 2021, and after 119 catches without reaching the end zone, Diontae Johnson scored the game-winning touchdown. He hauled in seven passes for 90 yards, both of which led the team

OT Broderick Jones

Yeah, they aren’t taking him out again. Jones was throwing lead blocks all night in the run game, including getting to the second level and leading the way for Najee Harris on the opening-drive touchdown run. Wherever they play him, Jones needs to remain in the lineup- he was great.

RB Jaylen Warren

He had 88 yards rushing on eight yards per carry. The dude just goes when he gets the ball, and his explosiveness has become such a vital part of what the Steelers do offensively.

RB Najee Harris

Harris had a good game in his own right. He looked more explosive, he broke off a few nice runs, and scored the game’s opening touchdown. He finished with 69 yards on 4.3 yards/carry.

EDGE T.J. Watt

Just normal T.J. Watt things. He had a sack without a helmet- that was pretty rad. And he was his usual disruptive self with two hits on Levis and constant pressure all night- another day at the office for No. 90.

EDGE Alex Highsmith

This may have been Highsmith’s best game in terms of just getting pressure. He was constantly in Levis’ face and finished the night with two sacks.

DT Cam Heyward

Welcome back, 97. Heyward had six tackles and a tackle for loss in his return to action.

CB Joey Porter Jr.

Despite early penalties, Porter had DeAndre Hopkins on lock throughout the night. After a three-touchdown performance against the Falcons, Hopkins finished with just four catches.

LB Elandon Roberts

Roberts has been such an important signing. He led the team in tackles, was a constant menace in the run game, and had a tackle for loss. The Steelers’ linebackers are good, and that is such a refreshing change. Speaking of linebackers...

LB Kwon Alexander

Alexander only had a pair of tackles and broke up a pass, but he had the game-sealing interception to put the game on ice.

EDGE Markus Golden

Golden had a sack, and my goodness do the Steelers have the deepest group of edge rushers in the league? They are certainly in the conversation.

CB Darius Rush

The rookie made a great play at the end of the game, nearly intercepting a Will Levis pass that would have otherwise been a go-ahead touchdown. Rush broke up the pass, and Kwon Alexander sealed the game shortly after.

Junior-varsity

Discipline

10 penalties can’t happen. Pittsburgh has been good at keeping the flags to a minimum, so hopefully this ends up being a large outlier.

QB Kenny Pickett

He sailed a lot of throws, including a crosser to George Pickens that would have gone for big yards. It was the typical Kenny Pickett game. He played poorly for three quarters, and then threw a touchdown in the fourth quarter. That’ll be good enough against mediocre teams, but good luck with that against the Bills, Bengals, Chiefs, or Dolphins in the playoffs.

WR George Pickens

It’s not all on Pickens, as previously pointed out with Pickett’s struggles. However, he did have a chance at a touchdown on a well-thrown ball from Pickett, but he couldn’t get his feet down, though he had plenty of room to do so. He finished the night with two catches for -1 yard.

CB Patrick Peterson

He is becoming borderline unplayable. He is putrid in coverage, getting way too handsy, which leads to penalties, and allowing too many chunk plays.