Terrible Towel Tales: Fans say they’d choose Levis over Pickett

Will Levis has earned the praise of NFL fans.

Starting a team tomorrow. Who do you want? — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 3, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt did not let losing his helmet stop him from making a play. In the first quarter of Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium, Watt brought down quarterback Will Levis in the backfield after losing his helmet.