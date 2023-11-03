Terrible Towel Tales: Fans say they’d choose Levis over Pickett

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
NFL Fans vote to choose team with Will Levis over Kenny Pickett | Benjamin Solak, X
Will Levis has earned the praise of NFL fans.
Starting a team tomorrow. Who do you want?— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 3, 2023
Steelers’ T.J. Watt loses helmet, still gets sack on Titans QB Will Levis | Michael Guise, CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt did not let losing his helmet stop him from making a play.
In the first quarter of Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium, Watt brought down quarterback Will Levis in the backfield after losing his helmet.
Steelers Get Starting CB Back | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive, not including starting cornerback Levi Wallace, who will return from a foot injury.
The Steelers announced quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive tackle Dylan Cook, defensive tackles Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring).
