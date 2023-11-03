 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers LB Cole Holcomb suffers season-ending knee injury in Week 9

By Kate Magdziuk
Cole Holcomb #55 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is carted off the field with an injury in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers received some more bad news on defense this week, as starting linebacker Cole Holcomb will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in Thursday night’s win over the Titans. Holcomb unfortunately got tangled up in some friendly fire during a tackle of Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins, eventually carted off of the field before being taken to a local hospital. While he’s since been released, it’s clear there will be a long road ahead for Holcomb, who was having an excellent season in his year with the Steelers.

Holcomb was a former fifth round pick selected by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UNC. He signed three-year, $18 million contract with the Steelers in free agency this offseason, immediately making a name for himself on the defense. In eight games, Holcomb tallied 54 combined tackles, two forced fumbles (one recovery), two quarterback hits and four tackles for a loss. The Steelers will likely look to veteran Kwon Alexander (signed during training camp) and Elandon Roberts more reps in his absence.

