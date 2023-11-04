Terrible Towel Tales: The Steelers’ way of winning won’t work in the playoffs

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

What he thought would have been better was the crowd, which he said he was slightly disappointed in. “It was pretty loud. I’ve been in louder, so it was nothing crazy,” Levis said. “I think we did a good job of simulating the environment during practice this week of making it even louder than I feel like it was out there. We were good on the operation and the communication, but hey, those fans showed out and they didn’t make it easy for us, but we got the job done for the most part operation-wise.”

It’s great to watch. The Steelers are usually not the better team. They nevertheless have emerged with more points than the other team more often than not. And, at 5-3, they’re in position to make the playoffs, with an outside shot at winning the division. But what happens when they get there? That’s where Simms’s concerns come from. Unless they somehow win the division, they’ll be on the road. Away from the Field formerly known as Heinz. No Renegade. No (or at least not as many) Terrible Towels. And no hang-around-and-find-out magic. It happened two years ago, when an unlikely playoff berth resulted in a date with the Chiefs and a 42-21 blowout loss that was actually worse than the score suggests. Is there a chance the Steelers improve between now and January? Yes. The current team is good enough to get past Week 18. The current team is not good enough to win a road game in the wild-card round. The current team will quite possibly take a spot away from a team that would have more than a snowball’s chance of advancing beyond the first branch of the playoff tree.